The full trailer for Edger Wright’s twisted and dreamy “Last Night In Soho” has arrived featuring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp.

“Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer,” the film’s synopsis explains. “But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Every time young fashion student Eloise (McKenzie) falls asleep, she transforms into the mysterious lounge singer Sandy (Taylor-Joy) and experiences the nightlife of London in the 1960s. Soon, Eloise’s dreams invade her modern-day reality as she begins to make herself more and more like her dreamy counterpart.

The film also marks the final screen appearance of the late Diana Rigg, who passed away in September at age 82.

“Last Night in Soho” will debut October 22.