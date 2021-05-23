Sam Asghari might be on his way to becoming the next Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone.

The 27-year-old boyfriend of Britney Spears shared his hopes of becoming an action star during a new interview with Variety.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gushes Over His ‘Lioness’ In Sweet Valentine’s Day Post

Asghari sat down with the outlet to talk about his recent roles, including the dark comedy “Black Monday”.

“Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that’s a genre that I want to really get into,” said the fitness instructor. “But if you can do comedy, you can do anything.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wants To Be A ‘Young Dad’ And Take The ‘Next Step’ In Their Relationship

Discussing his career goals, he continued, “I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favourites. My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I’m doing a lot of MMA training, I’m doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham. Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Michael Buble, Sam Asghari & More Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021

Revealing his long term ambitions, Asghari added, “My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call.”