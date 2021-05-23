Drake is scheduled to receive the Artist of the Decade Award during the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

When the Toronto rapper receives this prestigious honour, he’ll have two very important people in his life cheering him on in the audience: his mother, Sandi Graham, and his young son Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

According to TMZ, Drake’s mother rarely makes public appearances. However, Billboard‘s Artist of the Decade Award isn’t any old award; past recipients have included Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, winner for the 1990s.

Production sources tell TMZ that Drake’s mother will be “front and centre” when he receives the honour.

In addition to being the 2010s’ Artist of the Decade, Drake is also the recipient of 27 Billboard Music Awards, more than any other artist.

The Billboard Music Awards take place Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.