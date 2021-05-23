Alex Rodriguez is ready for a new chapter following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to talk about his plans for the future.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging,” said Alex Rodriguez in his post.

“New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming,” he added.

Rodriguez and Lopez officially called off their engagement last month after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” said the former couple in a statement announcing the news.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The post comes in the same week that Rodriguez launched a new concealer for men.

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” explained the sporting hero.

Meanwhile, Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have sparked new romance rumours after being spotted together in recent weeks.