Prince William is becoming Prince Charming.

While stopping in at the Queen’s Bay Lodge in Edinburgh, the Duke of Cambridge chatted with the elderly residential care residents, joking around with one.

“Could you stop flirting with my residents?” a woman teases Prince William in a video posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram.

“I’m trying not to,” William jokes back. “I’m not sure who’s flirting more.”

“It was great to join Betty and the residents of Queens Bay Lodge for ice cream and a chat—the care home is operated by CrossReach, which supports over 10,000 people in Scotland living in challenging situations,” the video was captioned.

As the newly appointed Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William is spending time in Scotland from May 21-27. His wife, Kate Middleton, will join him from May 24 where they will visit Fife and Orkney, as well as a trip to St Andrews University where they first met 20 years ago.

On Saturday, Prince William tested out Extreme E’s sustainable motor racing.