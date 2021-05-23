Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles while hanging out with Ben Affleck in Miami on Sunday.

The pair have been surrounded by romance rumours since being spotted together at a luxury resort in Montana.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Backgrid

According to TMZ, Affleck flew into Miami to meet up with his ex-fiancé at a waterfront mansion.

The “Argo” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer were later seen leaving the property and walking down a flight of stairs together.

Lopez, who recently split from Alex Rodriguez, looked happy and relaxed as she led the way.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002 before postponing their wedding in 2003.

The pair, whose relationship hit headlines in the early ’00s, broke up in 2004 but have remained friends over the years.

They previously starred together in the films “Jersey Girl” and “Gigli”.