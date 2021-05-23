J. Cole is back on top of the charts thanks to his brand new album.

The Off-Season currently stands at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The record, which was first released on May 14, has also scored the year’s largest streaming week for any album.

The Off-Season has had the largest week of 2021 for a hip-hop album in terms of total units earned, and the second-biggest overall to Taylor Swift’s Fearless, according to Billboard.

The newly released album addresses Cole’s rumoured 2013 scuffle with Diddy.

The incident took place at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City and has now been documented on the track “Let Go My Hand”.

The song was produced by DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, Wu10, and Cole.

“I kept a tough demeanour on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’, and luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not,” Cole raps on the song. “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it? I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much. You would’ve thought my favourite rapper was Puff, back then I ain’t know s**t, now I know too much.”

At the time, it was reported that Cole intervened after an intoxicated Diddy attempted to spill a drink on Kendrick Lamar because he was mad over the Compton rapper’s verse on “Control”, specifically the “King of New York” line. An argument reportedly ensued, which led to a scuffle involving Diddy, Cole, and their crews.

Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad took to Twitter to confirm that, following the incident, the North Carolina rapper was not kicked out of the party.