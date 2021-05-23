Click to share this via email

West Hollywood is paying tribute to Lady Gaga on the 10th anniversary of Born This Way.

The album, which was first released in 2011, is being recognized for its cultural impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.

The city declared May 23 “Born This Way Day” while kicking off Pride season.

“Thank you for encouraging us to love ourselves and be proud!” said West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath in a statement.

Gaga was also be presented with a key to the city in honour of the album.

In addition, the Grammy winner’s team will be releasing a “very special collection of songs from the album reimagined by prominent artists from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies”.

Born This Way was Gaga‘s first No. 1 album, debuting at the top of the charts in 25 countries.