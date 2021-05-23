Click to share this via email

Takeoff of Migos, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Quavo and Offset of Migos perform on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“We going crazy” for the opening of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Fresh off the release of his album Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos performed their new song “We Going Crazy”.

The performers were accompanied by a brass band and pyrotechnics.

The ceremony that took place both outside and in the Microsoft Theatre followed all the proper COVID safety protocols and was hosted by Nick Jonas.

.@DojaCat is headed to stage !! don't miss the #BBMAs starting at 8ET/5PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/FXrpiUG6Ct — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021

Other artists to hit the stage on Sunday include the Jonas Brothers, BTS, Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Pink will be honoured with the Icon Award, while Drake is being named Artist of the Decade.