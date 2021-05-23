Click to share this via email

Ashley Cain has shared a heartbreaking post about his daughter Azaylia Diamond’s funeral service.

The former professional soccer player and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee laid their baby girl to rest on Friday, May 21.

On Sunday, Cain shared photographs from the service to his Instagram account, alongside an emotional message.

“Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life,” he wrote. “Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family, but the entire world. 💔.”

Cain added, “Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always!”

Little Azaylia sadly passed away aged just 8 months following a battle with leukemia.

Commenting underneath the post, heartbroken mom Vorajee wrote, “The most difficult day I have ever experienced in my life, my heart feels shattered but I’m so so proud of our little girl she is amazing, we gave her the best send of we could and I am so proud of you Ashley you did amazing.”

In one poignant photo, Cain could be seen carrying his daughter’s orange and white coffin.

Orange is associated with leukemia awareness.

On April 25, Cain took to Instagram to share the devastating news of Azaylia’s death.

“Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain,” the British star wrote in a tribute.