Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alicia Keys performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys brought her biggest hits from Songs in A Minor to the Billboard Music Awards.

In a pre-package before she hit the stage, former First Lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Keys calling her “graceful, yet raw.”

She is “just not an artist,” Obama added, “but a leader in social justice.”

Adding that “most of all, she is herself.”

RELATED: DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos Kick Off Billboard Music Awards

Oh s’cuse me 😉 Meet ya’ll at the keys tonight 🎹 What song from Songs In A Minor do you want to hear??? @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/xtIRWySLql — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 24, 2021

Keys then sang a melody of “A Woman’s Worth”, “How Come You Don’t Call Me” and “Fallin'”.

Songs In A Minor will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

RELATED: Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

Proving that she is just as talented as ever, Twitter loved every moment:

The way I only tuned in to the #BBMAs for @BTS_twt but got to watch that amazing @aliciakeys performance and @Pink will be performing as well?!? Lovin' this! 💜#ButterLiveDebut #BUTTER — Mayo (@maaayooooooooo) May 24, 2021

Alicia Keys S L A Y E D that entire stage!!! Sis left no crumbs!!! Q U E E N 👑✨#AliciaKeys#BBMAs — ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱMina⁷🧈 ⎋ N :E ⟭⟬ 🐋💜✨ (@PurpleWhalien19) May 24, 2021

Thank you @aliciakeys for that AMAZING performance #BillboardMusicAwards you are so timeless 🖤 — Ⓜ️αмí🦚 (@bonitaboricuaa_) May 24, 2021