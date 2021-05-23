Alicia Keys brought her biggest hits from Songs in A Minor to the Billboard Music Awards.

In a pre-package before she hit the stage, former First Lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Keys calling her “graceful, yet raw.”

She is “just not an artist,” Obama added, “but a leader in social justice.”

Adding that “most of all, she is herself.”

Keys then sang a melody of “A Woman’s Worth”, “How Come You Don’t Call Me” and “Fallin'”.

Songs In A Minor will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

Proving that she is just as talented as ever, Twitter loved every moment: