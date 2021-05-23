Click to share this via email

Doja Cat and SZA teamed up for a captivating performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The duo took to the stage with their new duet, “Kiss Me More”, on Sunday, May 23.

The pair of stars executed some impressive choreography while also belting out pitch perfect vocals during the world debut performance.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to praise the entertaining display.

I love that DOJA Cat’s team understands her artistry. Everything is cohesive; her styling, choreography, her music. She’s one of the few artists still creating “eras” and that’s very important. — MBali Woo 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) May 24, 2021

DOJA CAT WAS BORN TO BE ON STAGE — dumb bitch (@scaredtocommit) May 24, 2021

Dammmnnnn, Doja has some serious moves 😍🕺🏽🖤🤍🖤🤍 https://t.co/ZZcE0yF2Mo — Beckie Di Leo (@BeckieDiLeo) May 24, 2021

doja’s and sza’s natural chemistry is cuteeeee #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/4JjxzJCdSp — david i think | blm (@oopsdaviddd) May 24, 2021

Doja Cat also picked up the award for Top R&B Female Artist during the ceremony, which was hosted by Nick Jonas.