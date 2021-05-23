Click to share this via email

Macklemore and the Top 3 on “American Idol” put on an epic performance.

Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham joined the iconic rapper in the season finale.

Macklemore first performed “Can’t Hold Us” before being joined by the three on an outdoor stage, complete with a fireworks performance.

Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” will name the season 19 winner.

As the season wrapped up, there was controversy as Caleb Kennedy had to depart the show after an offensive video surfaced online of the South Carolina native hanging out with a friend wearing a white hood similar to the ones worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.