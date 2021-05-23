Click to share this via email

V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of BTS

Bts is smooth as butter.

The international boy band performed their newest hit “Butter” from Seoul, South Korea.

But the crowning glory for the group was taking home all four awards they were nominated for.

BTS won Top Selling Song for “Dynamite”, Top Dup/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist–which they have now won for five years in a row.

It's official: @BTS_twt is the Top Social Artist at the 2021 #BBMAs for the FIFTH year in a row! 🏆 See the complete list of winners (updating live) here: https://t.co/VGZGV8WkNe pic.twitter.com/zlqXGxjKPA — billboard (@billboard) May 24, 2021

BTS’ Army came out in full force to celebrate their favourite group.

It just occurred to me. It’s finally a new BTS era????? HSHS BF HDJSKSHSHDK — SIDE STEP RIGHT LEFT ♥︎ (@ppjjmmin) May 24, 2021

Such a STUNNING performance!!! 😍👏👏👏 boys totally OWNEd it! Always amaze us with such incredible performances. We purple you @BTS_twt!!! #BBMAs #BTSxBBMAs — 🎫 Misky ²⁰¹³-⁷ (@super_misky) May 24, 2021