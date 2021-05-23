Bts is smooth as butter.
The international boy band performed their newest hit “Butter” from Seoul, South Korea.
But the crowning glory for the group was taking home all four awards they were nominated for.
BTS won Top Selling Song for “Dynamite”, Top Dup/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist–which they have now won for five years in a row.
It's official: @BTS_twt is the Top Social Artist at the 2021 #BBMAs for the FIFTH year in a row! 🏆
BTS’ Army came out in full force to celebrate their favourite group.
