Justin Bieber is saying “goodbye” to his dreadlocks.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 23, the Canadian superstar debuted his brand new hairdo.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Postpones Summer Tour Until 2022

“Happy Sunday,” wrote the “Peaches” singer, while captioning a photo of himself and wife Hailey together.

Fans shared their approval for the artist’s shaved head in comments underneath the post.

“I like ya cut g,” wrote one follower.

“Your Hair OMG,” said another.

The new look comes after Bieber recently came under fire for his dreadlocks due to their connection with Black identity and culture.

RELATED: DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber Hit Up A Lavish Golf Club In Epic ‘Let It Go’ Music Video

Speaking to TooFab, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory said that the hairdo was “fine … as long as [he] acknowledges where dreadlocks come from, and the history – the deep, rich history – of where that look comes from, and that style.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale Musical Lineup Announced: Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 & More

She added, “I think we do have to make sure that folks don’t act like they invented something new, because there is a deep African culture that’s associated with dreadlocks.”