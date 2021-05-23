Click to share this via email

Spoiler Alert: The following article names who won season 19 of “American Idol”.

Season 19 of “American Idol” has wrapped with a new winner.

The Top 3, including Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham and Grace Kinstler, first performed with Mackelmore before things got down to business.

Host Ryan Seacrest had to announce that Kinstler would not make it to the final two.

.@GraceKinstler we are sad to see your #AmericanIdol journey end, but we have every faith that this is only the beginning! — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 24, 2021

Stretching the results out like only a reality competition show can, fans were treated to a few more performances before the winner was announced. Including one by Katy Perry and Hunter Metts singing “Thinking Of You”.

In a tense moment, Seacrest finally named Beckham as the winner. Congratulations!