The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Never one to shy away from an over the top performance, The Weeknd wowed at the Billboard Music Awards.

Starting in an empty parking lot, the Canadian artist went on a car chase as he sat in the back of a red convertible.

Always giving us innovative performances!!! @theweeknd is full speed ahead at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/3I74Fp6hB8 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 24, 2021

Then getting out of the car, semi trucks passed him while the same cars had some near misses causing most people watching to hold their breath.

The “Save Your Tears” performance then ended with a geometrical aerial car show.

The Weeknd brought in the most nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with 16 noms. He won many of them including Top Male Artist and Top 100 Artist.