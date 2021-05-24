Covering the news can be a downer, but Van Jones sees the silver linings.

On Monday, the CNN anchor appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host asks him if he’s been feeling better about covering the news since he was last on a year ago.

RELATED: Emotional Van Jones Brought To Tears While Reporting Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I feel more hopeful, more optimistic. There’s always been bad news, that’s just the nature of what news is,” Jones says. “But I think people are missing out on the fact that I see more positive consciousness around race, gender, the environment, the climate. That’s out there, and it’s getting bigger every day.”

He adds, “Nobody’s gonna steal my joy.”

RELATED: Van Jones Gets Called Out On ‘The View’ For Saying Donald Trump Did ‘Good Stuff For The Black Community’

Jones also talks about his penchant for getting emotional on TV, including tearing up on the air after Biden was elected U.S. president.

“Y’all should be happy when I don’t cry on television,” he jokes. “With all the bad stuff that goes on, when I don’t cry I think I’m doing a good job.”

He also says his mother taught him to “cry as much as you need to.”