Pop Smoke is still being recognized after his death. The late rapper, who died in February 2020 at the age of 20, took home five 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, more than a year after his death.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, won Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, as well as Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album for Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Four of the awards were announced prior to the BBMAs airing on Sunday evening, and the rapper’s mom, Audrey Jackson, took the stage to accepted the Top Billboard 200 Album honors on his behalf on Sunday.

“Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh,” she said. “He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14 year olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody.”

“That is the irony in this,” she continued. “So thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honoring my young warrior Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name.”

.@POPSMOKE10's mom accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album #BBMAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwrMLEstkh — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

These aren’t the first posthumous awards Pop Smoke has won. He also won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and received a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance for “Dior.”

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in February 2020. Police later arrested four men, all in their teens, in connection to the crime.

