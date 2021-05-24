Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Katy Perry and Hunter Metts treated viewers to an incredible version of “Thinking Of You” during the “American Idol” finale Sunday.

Sunday’s show saw Chayce Beckham be crowned the winner of season 19 of the talent show, but before that Perry and Beckham took the stage to sing a cover of her smash hit.

The pair played their guitars while performing on the dimly-lit stage, both showing off their killer vocals.

Top 7 finalist Metts took to Twitter to share a snap with Perry, telling fans about their performance.

Last time on the idol stage with @katyperry. It's been an honor – @AmericanIdol 's season finale tonight at 8|7CT. pic.twitter.com/uwYMkMDCuA — Hunter Metts (@hunterjmetts) May 23, 2021

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Tells ‘American Idol’ Star Hunter Metts How Big Of A Fan She Is: ‘I Think You Have A Future For Sure’

The episode was full of amazing performances, as Beckham was also joined by Luke Combs to sing “Forever After All”.