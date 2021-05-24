Rap isn’t Macklemore’s only inspiration.

The “Thrift Shop” artist is launching his own golfwear line, and he talks about the venture on the new cover of GQ Hype.

RELATED: Macklemore Joins ‘American Idol’ Final 3 For Epic Performance

“There’s just this dopamine rush that happens. I finally got it hitting a five iron out of the sand in Hawaii and I just wanted it again and again,” he says of catching the golf bug.

“I wake up today and the first thing I think is that I need to get out there and correct that,” the 37-year-old says. “There’s something incredibly addictive and beautiful and challenging, both mentally and spiritually, about golf.”

Talking about creating the clothing line for the sport, Macklemore says, “I have always been inspired by golf clothing. I used to go to the thrift shops and buy old golf outfits when I was living in Brooklyn. I’d put on these plaid pants and tartan jackets and that’s when I started calling myself Professor Macklemore. There’s always been a love and affinity for golf clothing there. So when I started to play the sport a couple of years ago I was like, ‘Yo, where are all those ‘fits?’”

He adds, “I grew up writing graffiti and the idea of a crew has always been something that has always spoken to me. Me and my friends started playing golf and we were the Bogey Boys, that was our squad. We get to go outside, walk around for four to five hours and enjoy each other’s company. I thought if I’m gonna do that, I might as well be the prettiest dude on the course!”

Macklemore – Photo: Jake Magraw for GQ Hype

RELATED: https://etcanada.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=740810&action=edit

Macklemore also talks about the need to bring a lot more diversity to the sport of golf.

“It’s such a game of privilege,” he says. “It’s really expensive to play golf, to own clubs, to keep losing golf balls, to pay for rounds, to get lessons. And there is an absolute need to work out how we can diversify the game so that anyone who wants to can go out and play a round. I want to make sure that we’re working on social justice issues and equality in the sport as we grow.”

He explains, “You start to see the patriarchy on display through these country clubs and the lineage of white males being at the top. That has been intricately woven into society for hundreds of years and changing that feels slow. Systemic racism is entrenched in everything, in America and the world of golf.”