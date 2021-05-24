Channing Tatum works hard to stay in shape.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself shirtless walking out of the ocean, with him talking about his fitness regime in the caption.

Tatum wrote, “I have done all kinds of bulls**t to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And I have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming.”

He continued, “There are moments in both that I am always like I think I might die haha. Yup pretty sure I can’t go on let go would be better than this. Haha 😂 and I’m not even a professional athlete. I can’t imagine the depths in which they push themselves. Unreal. I do it for movies Hahahaha. Very different motivation.

“Either way get after it everyone. It’s good to be alive. There are so many people that can’t say that. I’m so blessed. P.s as you can see I’m coming in by myself Arin didn’t make it. 2mile ocean swim bruh,” Tatum concluded.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Admits He Only Works Out Because He’s Naked In So Many Of His Films

Tatum’s latest post comes after he told Jimmy Fallon how he’d got in the best shape of his life over lockdown.

The “Magic Mike” star shared, “For the first week or two weeks I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, ‘I can’t do this for like two months. Like, this is bad.’

“And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We just started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person,” he continued.