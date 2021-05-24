For more than a year, Stephen Colbert has been been hosting “The Late Show” (or, as he’s been calling it, “A Late Show”) remotely, originally from his home and, more recently, from a small set within the Ed Sullivan Theater built within a small office that once served as a storage closet.

Last week, Colbert welcomed his first in-person guest when actor-director John Krasinski dropped by, and starting next month the show will resume production from the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

According to a CBS press release, recently loosened restrictions in New York City will allow “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will resume taping in front of a live studio audience once again, starting June 14.

There will, however, be one key caveat; all guests and members of the studio audience will need to require proof that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19; face masks will be optional for audience members.

In addition, everyone on the show’s crew will continue to be tested regularly.