For more than a year, Stephen Colbert has been been hosting “The Late Show” (or, as he’s been calling it, “A Late Show”) remotely, originally from his home and, more recently, from a small set within the Ed Sullivan Theater built within a small office that once served as a storage closet.

Last week, Colbert welcomed his first in-person guest when actor-director John Krasinski dropped by, and starting next month the show will resume production from the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

According to a CBS press release, recently loosened restrictions in New York City will allow “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will resume taping in front of a live studio audience once again, starting June 14.

There will, however, be one key caveat; all guests and members of the studio audience will need to require proof that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19; face masks will be optional for audience members.

In addition, everyone on the show’s crew will continue to be tested regularly.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert in a statement. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

As the CBS announcement points out, “The Late Show” has produced 205 remote episodes since the start of the pandemic last year, 16 of which have been live. Colbert was the first late-night host to return to the air when TV talk shows shut down in March 2020, delivering his first remote monologue from the bathtub of his home.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.

 

 