Alessia Cara joined “American Idol” Top 3 contestant Grace Kinstler for a stunning duet during Sunday’s finale.

Cara and Kinstler belted out Cara’s smash hit “Scars To Your Beautiful”, with the performance going down a storm with viewers.

I didn't know I needed to hear Grace and Alessia Cara together until now 💖💖💖 #AmericanIdol — Helen Gravalos (@helengravalos) May 24, 2021

alessia and grace sounded so beautiful i loved it🥺 #AmericanIdol #americanidolfinale — Manon (@chromaticcgem) May 24, 2021

Oyyyy. Alessia and Grace were perfect! 😍😍😍 — Sara (@heartisopen) May 24, 2021

Loved that performance with Grace & Alessia Cara. 💕Still shocked she didn't win… #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol — Michelle Kelley (@jeremygamer29) May 24, 2021

Sunday’s three-hour “Idol” finale also featured performances from Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow, Leona Lewis, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs, Macklemore, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, as well as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry was joined by Top 7 finalist Hunter Metts to sing a beautiful rendition of her hit “Thinking Of You”.

Chayce Beckham was crowned the “Idol” season 19 winner.