Not all rockstars are the same.

On Sunday, rapper DaBaby and Roddy Ricch won the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song for their hit “Rockstar”, but it seems someone running the show got a bit confused about the song.

As DaBaby went up to accept the prize, it wasn’t his song that played, but rather Post Malone’s own hit titled “Rockstar”.

It seems as though Da Baby didn’t notice or hear the error, and happily accepted the award.

“To be able to put out a song like ‘Rockstar’ in the height of the pandemic, and to have the balls to drop a album and go forward and see it turn out how it turned out and go No. 1,” he said. “Longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 2020. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I say all that to say, none of this is possible without God and my team, man, appreciate all of y’all. Oh yeah, most importantly, last but not least, the fans and the supporters. ’Cause if y’all don’t press play, the music don’t get heard. I appreciate y’all.”

Viewers at home, though, had a lot to say about the mistake, taking to Twitter to call out the BBMAs.

They did DaBaby wrong, they played rockstar by post Malone😭 — Wonse (@abelswholeheart) May 24, 2021

Not Billboard playing Post Malone rockstar when DaBaby won an award for ROCKSTAR for fucks sake LMAO — Andrew Prep (@Andrewprep) May 24, 2021

I KNOW THEY DIDNT PLAY ROCKSTAR BY POST MALONE AS DABABY WAS GOING FOR HIS AWARD ASHJRJEOSNCOD #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/D6p7VeKN6b — 𝘭𝘺𝘯𝘥𝘢 🐝🍋 (@lyntheestalli) May 24, 2021