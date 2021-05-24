Willie Spence didn’t hold anything back.

On Sunday’s “American Idol” season finale, the singer took to the stage for a performance with British singer Leona Lewis, completely wowing the audience.

The duo sang a rendition of Lewis’ song with Callum Scott, “You Are The Reason”, giving Spence ample opportunity to show off his soaring vocal skills, and bringing members of the audience to tears.

Lewis wasn’t the only special guest during the three-hour finale, which also saw performances from Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow, Alessia Cara, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs, Macklemore, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, and Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Despite his incredible showing, Spence lost out in the end to singer Chayce Beckham, who was crowned the American Idol.