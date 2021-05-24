“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered… until now.”

That’s the setup revealed in a new teaser trailer for the hugely anticipated Marvel Studios movie “Eternals”, from Oscar-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao.

“The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows who reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants,” notes Marvel’s synopsis of the upcoming movie.

Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World” plays, viewers are provided a glimpse of the Eternals and a taste of their unique powers: Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

In addition, Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight.

Marvel Studios

The trailer ends on a humourous note as several members of the Eternals sit around a table having a meal.

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the Avengers?” asks Sprite.

“I could lead them,” offers Ikaris, followed by a brief pause before everyone else at the table bursts out laughing.

“Eternals” will make its debut in November 2021.