Kelly Clarkson continues to impress with her show-opening “Kellyoke” covers.

For the latest edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “American Idol” alum tears into an energetic version of Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven”.

Released on Mars’ 2012 album Unorthodox Jukebox, the single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

Since launching her talk show in 2019, Clarkson has opened each episode by putting her unique spin on a familiar song.

Recent covers have included “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)”, the Pharrell-Daft Punk collab “Get Lucky” and Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”.