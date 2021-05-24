Click to share this via email

Get ready to see a young Willy Wonka.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Timothée Chalamet has been cast as the iconic Roald Dahl character in a new origin story film.

The film is said to follow Wonka’s adventures prior to his opening the infamous factory featured in the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

It is also reported that the film will feature Chalamet singing and dancing, much like Gene Wilder in the original 1971 “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.

The film is set to be directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was last adapted for the big screen in the 2005 film by Tim Burton, starring Johnny Depp as Wonka.