“Bachelorette” alum Ryan Sutter is giving fans a much-needed update on his mystery illness.

It’s been almost a year since Sutter, 46, a former football player, revealed he has been dealing with a mystery illness leaving him with “almost paralyzing” fatigue. While he didn’t know what was happening at the time, Sutter is finally learning what’s going on.

“Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday. “More on that to come…”

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ryan Sutter Details His Mental ‘Breakdowns’ Amid Battle With Mystery Illness

Sutter first started sharing his experiences last August, after he completed an 18-week training course with the Denver Fire Department, writing, “Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional ‘flu-like’ symptoms.” The former reality star explained that he was tested multiple times for COVID-19 but all tests came back negative.

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Reveals Husband Ryan Sutter Suffering Mysterious Illness

“Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless?” he wrote in his new post. “Maybe it was too much? Maybe I should’ve left well enough alone – stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake?”

But ultimately, Sutter says, “Things are indeed looking up.”

Throughout his journey, Sutter has continued to praise his wife Trista Sutter, 48, who was the first-ever “Bachelorette” in 2003.

The couple has been married since 2003 and has since welcomed two children, son Maxwell Alston and daughter Blakesley Grace.