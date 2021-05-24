Kate Middleton is voicing her appreciation for nurses amid the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge thanked frontline workers in a new video shared by Nursing Now to celebrate the conclusion of the three-year initiative. Nursing Now is a global compaign to raise the status and profile of nursing.

Kate began, “Although we can’t be together in person at this closing of the Nursing Now campaign, I wanted to say a huge congratulations to the incredible work that you’ve done over the last three years.

“When Nursing Now was launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing just how much the work dedication and infinite care of nurses would be tested, needed, and appreciated. COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on,” she shared. “And it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic.”

Kate continued, “It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day. This short film shows some of the amazing work that Nursing Now has been doing over the last three years to develop the confidence, training and leadership potential of over 30,000 nurses and midwives worldwide.”

The royal also mentioned a woman named Harriet, saying it was a “pleasure” to interview her and that her passion for her work was both “humbling and inspiring.”

“I wish you all the very best for your future work,” she said.

The message comes as Kate and her husband Prince William headed to Scotland for a royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Turning Point Scotland, an organization working to break down cycles of crime and addiction, during Monday’s outing.