The debate about the best “Gilmore Girls” beau is still alive and well.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live”, Alexis Bledel was asked about was asked for her take on which of Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends on “Gilmore Girls” was the best.

Fans have long debated the matter, with people lining up on Team Jess, Dean and Logan.

Answering the question, Bledel decided to split the difference, choosing, “Jeagan.”

She explained, “I can’t single somebody out.”

Jess was played on the show by “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia, Dean was played by “Supernatural” actor Jared Padalecki, and Logan was played by “The Good Wife” actor Matt Czuchry.