“The Voice” star Ryleigh Modig shares her coming out story on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Modig, 18, tells the host: “I came out when I was 16, I have always known that I was gay. I was always attracted to girls, I didn’t exactly know the word for it.

“I kind of thought that’s how everyone felt, and so then when I was 16 I had this friend and she was out and we had this mutual attraction for each other and we fell in love.

“One day I was in the parking lot with my mom and was like ‘mom, I’m gay’ and she was like ‘that’s fine, let’s go get ice cream.'”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Ryleigh Modig’s ‘Drivers License’ Performance Wows The Coaches

The singer adds, “And that is how I came out to my mom, she’s been amazing.

“I just want to be open so people know that it’s ok to be exactly who you are.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Ryleigh Modig And Gean Garcia’s Battle Round Performance Leads To A Double Steal!

Modig also talks about her experience on “The Voice” and her connection with coach John Legend.

Plus, she takes the stage to perform a cover of the hit song “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.