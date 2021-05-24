Dealing with fame is tricky while raising kids.

In an interview with The Times, Emily Blunt opened up about how she chooses to shield her two kids with husband John Krasinski from the nature of celebrity.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate. Because Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ And I’d never heard her… we’ve never said that word in our house,” she said. “We don’t talk about it.”

Blunt revealed that someone at daughter Hazel’s school had said that she is famous, and Hazel responded “not really, I don’t think I am,” and added that it was “weird.”

The actress also referenced Kate Winslet, who recently said that she tries to hide how famous she is from her kids.

“I understand what Kate Winslet’s saying, you just want — I don’t want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids,” Blunt said. “If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled.”

Asked if she would ever cast her kids in a film or play, Blunt responded, “God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage!”