Leyna Bloom does not agree with Caitlyn Jenner’s take on banning trans girls from competing in girls sports.

Bloom, the first openly transgender woman of colour to appear in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, told ET Canada that Jenner’s opinions “shows her privilege.”

“I think when Caitlyn Jenner has spoken about that, it just shows the nuance of what she has received and the privilege she has to say those things that people like me do not have,” Bloom said.

“Being a woman of colour, being black and also being Filipino, the system has never worked for someone like me. The system was never set up to work for someone like me, and I’ve learned to navigate myself without the system. I was able to navigate my life through my own gaze and my own eyes, and not rely on someone else’s support,” she added.

In case you missed it, Jenner, one of the most high-profile transgender women, who is also a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is now running for California governor with the Republican Party. In a conversation with TMZ, Jenner mentioned that she believes female transgender athletes should be banned from competing on all-girls sports team because it’s ultimately “a question of fairness.”

Though Jenner’s most recent comments weren’t the first time she’s been criticized for her conservative politics and views that tends to averse advancing LGBTQ rights, Bloom believes this is a huge learning lesson to remember to speak for yourself, rather than on behalf of an entire community.

“I think it’s a prime example of when you’re choosing to speak and talk about a community, make sure you know exactly the community that you’re talking about on a bigger scale because 99.9 percent of the people in my community that are of trans experience do not have the resources or have the privilege that she has,” Bloom said.

“She’s not representing us, she’s representing her ideas of what she wants for herself and people that look like her,” Bloom added.