Drew and Jonathan Scott are back with new episodes of “Celebrity IOU” featuring an all-new lineup of celebrities.

According to a new press release for the second half of Season 2, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner join the HGTV brothers to give back to a special family friend.

In the mid-season premiere, the “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” stars will build a “resort-style oasis” for Kris’ best friend Lisa, who recently lost both her husband and mom.

“Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,” Jonathan said of the new episodes in a statement. “They can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects — and the fun — just keep getting bigger.”

Added Drew: “Each new story of thanks and appreciation makes such a huge impression on us. That’s the magic of ‘Celebrity IOU’. We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions.”

Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Ali Wong, Josh Groban, Howie Mandel and LeAnn Rimes will also gift some of their loved ones with renovations this season.

“Celebrity IOU” returns to HGTV Canada on June 21.