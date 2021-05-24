Blake Shelton spoke about his unexpected encounter with a possum during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Shelton recently appeared on the talk show alongside his fellow “The Voice” coaches Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

Clarkson made sure to ask him about a video he posted on Instagram, showing a possum eating his food.

Shelton responded, “I was at the house in Oklahoma and I was there by myself and I grilled something on the grill.

“And I got it out, I was letting it cool off and I went back to get it and a damn possum over there, look, eating my… I actually grilled some fish. I was like ‘hey man.’”

“I didn’t know he ate the food,” Legend replied, to which Shelton insisted: “Yeah, it was in my food.”

“I ended up petting it and hanging out with it,” Shelton said as Clarkson showed a video of him petting the possum in his yard. “See look at it, he likes me.”

“Real quick question, have you ever heard of rabies?” Clarkson asked.

The interview also saw Jonas tell the group how he was once chased by a pack of coyotes… he thinks.