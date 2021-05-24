Steve-O is sharing his thoughts on some bad blood between Bam Margera and his former co-stars after he was fired from the upcoming “Jackass” movie.

Back in February, TMZ reported that Margera was axed from “Jackass 4” when he violated the terms of his contract, which stipulated “routine drug tests — including urine samples — plus committing to staying sober, blowing into a breathalyzer, taking his medication and seeing a psychologist while on the job.”

In a video Margera shared on Instagram on Sunday, he reveals he’s undergoing rehab treatment with the help of an unnamed woman who’s “helped celebrities like Brian Johnston from AC/DC, Steven Tyler” and others.

He then proceeds to blast “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine for what they “made me go through with their stupid f**king contract.”

He continues: “So, my family, ‘Jackass’, has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has done f**king everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells…”

Margera then alleges that the two “strung me along like a f**king puppet” before he was ultimately fired.

However, Margera’s fellow “Jackass” star Steve-O begged to differ, commenting on the post.

“Bam — the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life,” wrote Steve-O, who recently celebrated 13 years of sobriety after years of battling substance abuse.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” Steve-O added. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”