“Game of Thrones” was no walk in the park for actress Hannah Waddingham.

The “Ted Lasso” star recently spoke about her experience on the epic HBO series, in which she played Unella, the devotee of Jonathan Pryce’s High Sparrow, who chanted “shame” as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) walked naked through the streets of King’s Landing on her “walk of atonement.”

It wasn’t long after Cersei’s walk that she was able to exact revenge on Unella, torturing her by way of waterboarding. And as it turns out, that act was not simulated but something Waddingham actually endured for an entire day’s worth of filming.

“I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for 10 hours. And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life,” Waddingham told Collider.

“Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you chicken out and go, ‘No, this isn’t what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?'” she added.

“The funny thing was,” she continued, “after we’d finished shooting it for the whole day, and people like Miguel Sapochnik, the director by the way, walking past with a cup of tea and a sandwich on-the-go and going, ‘Hi hunny, you alright?’ And I was like, ‘Not really. The crew have just been saying we are actually really waterboarding you here.’ And I was like, ‘Yup, you don’t need to tell me that!'”

As for why the show’s creatives decided to go with a waterboarding scene in the first place, Waddingham said, “[Unella] was meant to be raped by the Mountain, and I think they’d had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they chose not to go with it.”

Waddingham was far from the only “Game of Thrones” cast member to endure extreme physical duress while filming the show.

“When I got back to the hotel that night, I was going up in the left and I was standing next to Eugene [Simon — who played Lancel Lannister] who had had to crawl through loads of s**t to get out of the Sept of Baylor and he was like, ‘Oh my god, what happened to you today?’ I could barely speak because I had been screaming through the Mountain’s hand, which is quite frightening as a singer to completely lose your voice, so I had no voice at all to barely whisper, bruises already coming up like I had been attacked and I was like, ‘I’ve basically just been waterboarded for 10 hours,'” she explained.

“And he went, ‘Mate, I’ve just been crawling through s**t for four days on my elbows.’ So we were like, ‘See? You haven’t been in ‘Game of Thrones’ unless you’ve been really, really, battered around,'” she said.

You can watch Waddingham’s full interview, below.