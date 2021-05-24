Click to share this via email

Things got heated on “The View” once again.

On Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show, Meghan McCain got into it with both Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar during an extended rant about anti-Semitism.

McCain began her comments criticizing Democrats and those on the left for their focus on far-right U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene while ignoring allegedly comments by members of the so-called “Squad” and alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes around the country.

Meghan McCain: "Why are you cutting me off!?" Whoopi Goldberg: "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I'm cutting you off!?" The View erupted as Whoopi Goldberg cut off Meghan McCain after she compared Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Squad. pic.twitter.com/7GXaZZ4PHq — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

In the middle of her comments, Goldberg, appearing exasperated, cut McCain off in order to go to a commercial.

“Why are you cutting me off!?” McCain asked her co-host, appearing angry.

“I’m cutting you off because we’re going to break!” Goldberg yelled right back.

Joy Behar: "I resent that remark." Meghan McCain: "Well I resent a lot of things, so we're even." The View devolved into chaos AGAIN and Joy Behar told Meghan McCain to "have some respect for" the fact that Behar has been on the show for 25 years opposed to McCain's four years. pic.twitter.com/7tGtfAL0Ri — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

Returning from the break, McCain continued her remarks, expressing her dismay at people in media being inconsistent when it comes to calling out hate crimes.

“I resent that,” Behar responded, shaking her head.

McCain shot back, “I resent a lot of things, so we’re even.”

“I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism for 25 freaking years,” Behar told her. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan. You do your thing and we do ours.”

“I know you’ve been here 25 years. I’ve been here for 4,” McCain quipped.

“That’s right,” Behar answered. “You should have some respect for that.”

Putting a stop to things, Goldberg said, “Nobody wants everybody arguing. We would like everybody to stop,” and added to viewers that they all time to call out hate and bigotry on the show.