Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian are sending their eldest son off to prom.

In sweet new photos shared by the “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” alum, the exes, along with Cibrian’s wife LeAnn Rimes, celebrated Mason, 18, as he left for prom with a group of friends.

“Prom night,” Glanville gushed in her first post. “OMG my baby looks soooooo handsome!”

In a second post, this time a slide show, Glanville shows both Cibrian and Rimes with the high schooler ahead of his big night.

Glanville and Cibrian were married between 2001 and 2010 and share two children together, Mason and Jake, 14. After the former couple divorced, Cibrian wed the Grammy-winning country star in 2011.

Despite a messy divorce, as Glanville documented on “RHOBH”, she and the “Country Comfort” actor have since forged a friendship and regularly spend holidays together with Rimes and their kids.

More recently, the group were together on Mother’s Day.

“#ModernFamily Today was a great day,” Glanville captioned a group selfie. “I love this crew (honestly) 😂😂.”