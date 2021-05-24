Brooke Shields sat down with “Good Morning America” to discuss a freak accident in a gym that left her worried she’d never walk gain.

Speaking with “GMA” correspondent Deborah Roberts, Shields admitted she feels “so lucky to be alive” after falling off a balance board and breaking her femur. Even after undergoing several surgeries (she now has seven metal rods and a metal plate in her leg), she sees the experience as “the biggest blessing to date because I realize what a fighter I am.”

When she landed, her femur “snapped,” and “I just started screaming. I was just screaming, And I’ve never screamed like that. Not even in childbirth,” she said.

“The only thing that I kept saying is that I can feel my toes. Because I just knew that I couldn’t move, but I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t paralyzed,” added Shields.

The road to recovery has not been an easy one, requiring extensive physical therapy. “I’m having to work very hard,” she admitted. “I’m doing it every day. I usually take off on the weekends, but I’m also getting osteopath work and massage and infrared sauna.”

Shields is also trying to maintain a positive attitude. “If I can turn it into anything positive or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff’s gonna happen in your life. And how you respond is gonna define you,” she explained. “And adversity will reveal you. It won’t make you as much as it will reveal you. ‘Cause you see who you are, you see what you’re made up of.”