Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ree Drummond has some simple weight-loss tips.

In a recent TikTok post, the 52-year-old star of Food Network Canada’s “Pioneer Woman” revealed that during quarantine, she lost an impressive 38 pounds.

RELATED: Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Broke His Neck During Crash In New Update

“I can’t get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID,” she said.

@thepioneerwoman Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. #fyp ♬ Taste It – Ikson

“Starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight,” Drummond continued

RELATED: ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Update After Nephew Left In Critical Condition Following Crash At Family’s Ranch

She went on to list exactly how she’d achieved the weight loss.

“No gimmicks at all,” she said. “I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that’s what really counts.”

Drummond captioned the video, “Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though.”