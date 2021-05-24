Fans of “American Idol” semifinalist and fan favourite Casey Bishop were given a special treat during the show’s season 19 finale on Sunday.

The final episode in the incredibly competitive season included a duet performed by judge Luke Bryan and Bishop, who came in fourth place.

The duo sang a powerful rendition of Bon Jovi’s classic anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer.” The song was perfectly suited to the 16-year-old’s rock-infused style; what’s more, Bryan has previously performed the song while on tour, making it a natural choice for the two.

Bryan teased that a performance might be coming ahead of the show, posting on Instagram, “@caseybishop_ and I worked up something fun for y’all tonight on the #AmericanIdol season finale! Don’t miss it!”

While fans praised Bishop’s performance, many expressed their displeasure that Bishop wasn’t in the running for the “American Idol” crown. Her dismissal from the competition on May 16 shocked many viewers.

Commenting on the YouTube posting of the performance, one fan wrote, “I think there’s a lot of us in agreement here – this girl was the real American Idol this season.” Another said, “She should’ve won! [L]oved every single one of her performances. [S]he’s definitely going places.”

One enthusiastic supporter wrote, “CASEY WILL ALWAYS BE THE AMERICAN IDOL THAT GOT AWAY. SHE’S SO GOOOOOD.”

Shortly after her elimination from the contest, Bishop took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the experience. “Every ending is a new beginning,” the singer wrote. “[T]hank you all for everything you do [I]’m so blessed. [L]ast night was everything [I] could’ve asked for and more, [I] had a freaking blast.” Bishop also gave a shoutout to the eventual “Idol” winner, Chayce Beckham, with whom she performed in the semifinals, describing him as her “absolute favourite person.”