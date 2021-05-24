Lamar Odom is sharing a little insight into his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and her family.

The former basketball pro, 41, joined Andy Cohen for a virtual interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to promote his new film “Lamar Odom Re/Born”, and revealed whether he’s still in touch with the famous family.

Odom and Khloé were married from 2009 to 2016, and even starred in their own “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” spinoff, “Khloé And Lamar”, which ran for two seasons.

“Where do you and my girl, Khloé [Kardashian] stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?” Cohen asked. “She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times.”

“Yeah, she was, but you know, unfortunately, you know, due to my behaviour and some bad decisions and we don’t really talk any longer,” Odom explained. “I miss their family tremendously.”

He continued, “Of course anyone’s always gonna miss love. That’s genuine. I, you know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”

Shortly after Khloé filed for divorce, Odom was hospitalized after suffering an apparent overdose in a Nevada brothel that left him comatose.

“We have to live with the decisions that we make and then hopefully, and in time, people heal and be able to forgive me.”