(L-R) Justin Lin, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel attend Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Inspiration can come the unlikeliest sources. Just ask “Fast & Furious 9” (aka “F9”) director Justin Lin.

Lin, who first joined the Fast Saga when he directed 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” recently revealed that 2011’s “Fast Five” was inspired by, wait for it … “The Golden Girls.”

“‘The Golden Girls’ are part of the ‘Fast’ lore because when I was a kid I loved ‘Golden Girls,'” Lin told Entertainment Weekly‘s “BINGE: The Fast Saga” podcast while sipping from a Betty White mug. “Saturday nights, it was ‘Golden Girls,’ ‘Empty Nest,’ and then there was [‘Nurses’].”

“They had this thing called Hurricane Saturday night, all three episodes got hit by a hurricane,” he added. “That was the first time where I was like, ‘Oh, they all exist in the same universe.’ That was the inspiration for Fast Five. We brought back all the characters, they all existed in the same universe. That’s the ‘Golden Girls’ connection.”

Lin also has a special “Golden Girls” crossover in mind for the final two movIes in the franchise: bringing in Betty White to star.

Here’s hoping Betty White’s agent is reading this.