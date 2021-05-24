Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Ruffalo are criticizing Twitter for allowing antisemitic hashtags amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cohen took to Twitter over the weekend to call out the social media platform’s founder, Jack Dorsey, asking the tech titan why hashtags such as #hitlerwasright have not yet been banned.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Celebrate Oscar Night In Australia

The surge in antisemitism on the streets is fueled by antisemitism on social media.@Jack, @Twitter — Why do you allow #HitlerWasRight ?! Those who celebrate the Holocaust aim to perpetuate another.#StopHateForProfithttps://t.co/RMWwBZGFiX — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) May 22, 2021

“The surge in antisemitism on the streets is fueled by antisemitism on social media,” wrote the “Borat” star.

“@Jack, @Twitter — Why do you allow #HitlerWasRight ?! Those who celebrate the Holocaust aim to perpetuate another,” he continued.

RELATED: Isla Fisher On Why She Doesn’t Share Photos Of Her And Sacha Baron Cohen’s 3 Kids On Social Media: ‘I Want Our Children To Have A Normal Childhood’

Mark Ruffalo later retweeted Cohen’s message, adding his own thoughts on the matter.

.@Jack you had the wisdom to block Trump from Twitter for inciting violence and disseminating disinformation. Please use that same wisdom to stop antisemitism and anti- Muslim propaganda on this platform today.

Deplatform #HitlerWasRight and the like now!#StopHateForProfit https://t.co/bK8oYDPNKl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 22, 2021

“@Jack you had the wisdom to block Trump from Twitter for inciting violence and disseminating disinformation,” wrote the “Avengers” actor.

“Please use that same wisdom to stop antisemitism and anti- Muslim propaganda on this platform today.”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back A Number Of His Characters While Honoured With MTV Comedic Genius Award

Ruffalo also called out extremism in a message posted on Sunday.