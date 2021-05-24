Click to share this via email

Jason Aldean is celebrating a milestone with his family.

The country crooner, 44, shared his love and celebration for his daughter Keeley, 18, who graduated high school over the weekend.

Sharing an Instagram photo of Keeley holding up her high school diploma while at her graduation ceremony, Aldean shared a sweet message to his oldest daughter, writing, “Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her.”

“Your future is what you make it, so go get ’em Keeley,” he added. “We love you!”

Aldean shares Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery. The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer has since married Brittany Kerr Aldean and they share Navy Rome, 2, and son Memphis, 3.

According to Keeley’s Instagram, she is headed to Belmont University in Nashville this fall.