Noel Gallagher has revealed the amount of money it would take for him to get on board with an Oasis reunion.

During a recent TV interview, the musician confirmed that he would reunite with the iconic band for $170.5 million (£100 million).

RELATED: Noel Gallagher Plans To Record A Collection Of ‘Lost’ Oasis Tracks Without Brother Liam

While appearing on “The Jonathan Ross Show” last week, the 53-year-old star refuted claims that he had turned down such an offer last November.

“There isn’t £100 million in the music business between all of us,” he said. “If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”

Noel’s difficult relationship with his brother Liam, 48, is widely viewed as the reason that Oasis split back in 2009.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor’s First Lightsaber Battle Was At Noel Gallagher’s 30th Birthday Party

Liam later responded to Noel’s remarks in a comment on the Oasis Mania fan page.

RELATED: Liam Gallagher Thinks ‘2021 Is Our Year’ For An Oasis Reunion

“I’d do it for FREE,” wrote the singer underneath a post about the potential reunion.