Elliot Page looks happier than ever in a new photo he posted on Instagram.

The actor and activist shared a shirtless pic of him rocking a pair of red swim trunks by the pool on Monday. It’s the first time Page has shared a shirtless photo since coming out as trans and since he had top surgery earlier this year to remove breast tissue.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” Page captioned the photo, adding “#transjoy #transisbeautiful.”

Celebs were quick to share their love for Page in the comments. Ilana Glazer wrote, “Look a dat handsome boi.” Miley Cyrus commented, “Hot” with a heart emoji. Within 2 hours of posting, the pic garnered over 1.2 million likes.

People on social media also noticed that Page clearly has not been skipping abs when he hits the gym. One person on Twitter wrote, “Elliot Page got top surgery AND he f***ing got absolutely shredded and I have never felt so euphoric for a person I’ve never met before.”

After coming out as Trans in a Time magazine profile last December, Page spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his decision to publicly discuss his transition.

“I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons,” Page told the talk show legend. “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it’s the case for so many people… and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”